Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 521.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,012 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.60 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23.

