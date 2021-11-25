Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 25,169 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,158,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.41. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $164.85 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

