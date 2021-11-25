Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $25.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.26 million and the lowest is $19.61 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $103.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $128.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $166.98 million, with estimates ranging from $101.41 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $86.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

