FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $773,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,848,402 shares of company stock worth $464,208,257. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

