Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,738,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.