Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,409.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,403.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.