ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Price Down 50.6% Over Last Week

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $40,963.98 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005270 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000163 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.