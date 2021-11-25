Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27,415.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $27,415.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00241764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089165 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

