Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928 over the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

MASI opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

