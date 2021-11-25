Veracity Capital LLC Has $424,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

