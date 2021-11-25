Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.06

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bouygues SA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.