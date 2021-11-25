Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $598.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $582.00 and a 200 day moving average of $494.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.45 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.01 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,862 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

