Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,904 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

