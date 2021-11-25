Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.