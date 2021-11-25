Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Trading Up 0.2%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 3,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 31,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

