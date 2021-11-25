Scout Investments Inc. Has $26.91 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285,487 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of ON Semiconductor worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

