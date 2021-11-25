ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

