G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIII opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

