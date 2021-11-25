STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

