Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Waterdrop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WDH stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

