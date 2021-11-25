Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Boosted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,870 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after buying an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after buying an additional 1,228,211 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after buying an additional 656,091 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.58 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

