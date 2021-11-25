Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 15,214 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LSCC opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 137.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

