PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $808,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

PSMT stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.