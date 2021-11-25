Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit Sells 25,000 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 652,234 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $8,023,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 275,522 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 210,147 shares during the period. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

