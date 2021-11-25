Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Autenried Paul Von Sells 17,353 Shares of Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Autenried Paul Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71.

BMY opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

