HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. HP has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

