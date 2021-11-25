Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

GES stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. Guess? has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

