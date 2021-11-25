Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 15,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 101,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRAYU. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

