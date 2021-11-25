Guess?, Inc. (GES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE:GES opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guess? by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Guess? by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

