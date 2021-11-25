TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.86

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 499994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRDY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

