Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $237.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

