Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

