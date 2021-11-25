Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aenza S.A.A. worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AENZ opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

