Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Raised to B at TheStreet

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

