CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.1% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $653.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $465.76 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

