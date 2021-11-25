WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 59,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 21,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the second quarter worth $234,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the third quarter worth $392,000.

