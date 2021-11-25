good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 26,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 86,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

SLGBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on good natured Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

