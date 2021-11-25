Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,351 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $30,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $9,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.89. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.51 and a fifty-two week high of $301.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

