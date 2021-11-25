Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. 397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.3632 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

