Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.40 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.40). Approximately 480,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 612,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.42).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.30. The firm has a market cap of £530.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

In other news, insider James Cameron bought 5,018 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,519.80 ($7,211.65).

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT)

