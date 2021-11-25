United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

About United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

