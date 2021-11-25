ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $5.87. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 23,694 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.13.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 425.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.
About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
