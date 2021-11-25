ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.82

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $5.87. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 23,694 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.13.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 425.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

