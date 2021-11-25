Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.56

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $13.19. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EUTLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

