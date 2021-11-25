Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $759.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

