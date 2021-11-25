CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of CUBE opened at $55.06 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

