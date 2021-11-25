CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.560-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.100 EPS.
Shares of CUBE opened at $55.06 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
