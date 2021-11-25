Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $180.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.10. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $183.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

