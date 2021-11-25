Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $448,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $43,250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,273.00 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,262.38 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,590.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,589.08.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

