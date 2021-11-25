Insider Selling: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Major Shareholder Sells 937,291 Shares of Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ROVR opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROVR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

