Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 32,766 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 40.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 25.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roblox by 16.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roblox by 156.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

