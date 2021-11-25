Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,726,268.00 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 263,900 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $3,726,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indulgence B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 223,988 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $3,097,754.04.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 238,841 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $3,532,458.39.

On Monday, November 15th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 232,749 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $3,360,895.56.

On Thursday, November 11th, Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 88,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of DNUT opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $42,673,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $17,561,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $11,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.